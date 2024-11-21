German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force take a group photo with the German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait and four German soldiers within the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. The group gathered to celebrate the achievements of the four German soldiers who were recognized by the Ambassador for their performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)