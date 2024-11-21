The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team walks with Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait, after a meet and greet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. During his visit, the Ambassador presented end-of-tour decorations to four German soldiers to recognize their superior performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|11.14.2024
|11.26.2024 02:16
|8772311
|241114-F-EW167-1011
|5597x3732
|3.47 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|8
|0
This work, German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Kee