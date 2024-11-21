German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait, presents an end-of-tour decoration to a German soldier within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. During his visit, the Ambassador presented end-of-tour decorations to four German soldiers to recognize their superior performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)