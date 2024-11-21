Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador [Image 2 of 4]

    German soldiers recognized for performance by German Ambassador

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, German Ambassador to the state of Kuwait, presents an end-of-tour decoration to a German soldier within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 14, 2024. During his visit, the Ambassador presented end-of-tour decorations to four German soldiers to recognize their superior performance while assigned to operations in support of NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
