    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney’s Moana 2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney’s Moana 2

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam commander, presents Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a signed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam flag in Sharkey theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Walt Disney Studios treated service members and military families to an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8771927
    VIRIN: 241122-N-KH177-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney’s Moana 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    Disney
    Family
    The Rock
    Moana

