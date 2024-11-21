Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney's Moana 2

    Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney’s Moana 2

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling gather with the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security Department on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Walt Disney Studios treated service members and military families to an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8771925
    VIRIN: 241122-N-KH177-1003
    Resolution: 4409x2939
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Disney’s Moana 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    Disney
    Family
    The Rock
    Moana

