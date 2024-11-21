Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, 647th Air Base Group, 15th Wing commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam deputy commander, greet each other on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Walt Disney Studios treated service members and military families to an advanced screening of Disney’s Moana 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)