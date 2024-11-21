Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Damage Controlman Fireman Juan Arriaga, left, from Laredo, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit, Antonio Madera, from Las Vegas, take inventory of equipment in a damage control locker onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8771812
    VIRIN: 241125-N-BE723-1061
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    DC
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download