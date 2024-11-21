USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations

Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit, Antonio Madera, from Las Vegas, takes inventory of equipment in a damage control locker onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|11.25.2024
|11.25.2024 20:12
|8771811
|241125-N-BE723-1058
|5123x3415
|10 MB
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|3
|0
