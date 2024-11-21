USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Damage Controlman Fireman Miguel Johnson, from Brisbane, Australia, Damage Controlman Fireman Juan Arriaga from Laredo, Texas, and Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit, Antonio Madera, from Las Vegas, take inventory of equipment in a damage control locker onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 25, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)