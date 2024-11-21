U.S. Air Force Col. Roger M. Brooks IV, incoming commander, 165th Mission Support Group (MSG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assumes command by the symbolic passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. Brooks takes command after serving at Georgia Joint Force Headquarters as the A4/7, Director of Mission Support where he advises the Georgia Air Adjutant General on a full spectrum of logistics and installation support programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8771547
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-NG731-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.