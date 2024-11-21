Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Roger M. Brooks IV, incoming commander, 165th Mission Support Group (MSG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assumes command by the symbolic passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. Brooks takes command after serving at Georgia Joint Force Headquarters as the A4/7, Director of Mission Support where he advises the Georgia Air Adjutant General on a full spectrum of logistics and installation support programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8771547
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-NG731-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024
    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Change of Command
    Air Dominance Center
    165th Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download