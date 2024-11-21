Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Roger M. Brooks IV, incoming commander, 165th Mission Support Group (MSG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, assumes command by the symbolic passing of the guidon during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. Brooks takes command after serving at Georgia Joint Force Headquarters as the A4/7, Director of Mission Support where he advises the Georgia Air Adjutant General on a full spectrum of logistics and installation support programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)