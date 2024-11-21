Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Sheldon B. Wilson (left), commander, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conducts a change of command ceremony for the 165th Mission Support Group at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Ryan W. Hampton (middle) relinquished command of the 165 MSG to incoming commander Col. Roger M. Brooks IV (right). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)