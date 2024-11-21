Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan W. Hampton, commander, 165th Mission Support Group (MSG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. Hampton will move to a position at Georgia Joint Force Headquarters to lead the development of the two new Georgia Air National Guard cyber operations squadrons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 16:51
    Photo ID: 8771541
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-NG731-1001
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Coursey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Change of Command
    Air Dominance Center
    165th Mission Support Group

