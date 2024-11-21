Change of Command for 165th Mission Support Group 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Roger M. Brooks IV, incoming commander, 165th Mission Support Group (MSG), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2024. Brooks takes command after serving at Georgia Joint Force Headquarters as the A4/7, Director of Mission Support where he advises the Georgia Air Adjutant General on a full spectrum of logistics and installation support programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Coursey)