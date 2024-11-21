Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, partners with the Gary Sinisé Foundation to provide Mission BBQ to troops at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)