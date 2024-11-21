Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard [Image 6 of 6]

    Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, partners with the Gary Sinisé Foundation to provide Mission BBQ to troops at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 16:53
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Thanksgiving
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Serves
    Gary Sinisé Foundation

