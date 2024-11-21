Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, partners with the Gary Sinisé Foundation to provide Mission BBQ to troops at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. The Gary Sinise Foundation honors veterans, first responders, and their families by supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8771540
|VIRIN:
|241125-Z-HJ056-8690
|Resolution:
|6339x4226
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.