Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard

Senior Leaders of the Tennessee National Guard serve Thanksgiving lunch at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, invites Tennesseans each month to join in a different service challenge focusing on a specific population of people. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)