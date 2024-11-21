Veterans and Tennessee National Guardsmen join together for a Thanksgiving lunch at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, invites Tennesseans each month to join in a different service challenge focusing on a specific population of people. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8771534
|VIRIN:
|241125-Z-HJ056-6213
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.