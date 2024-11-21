Governor Bill Lee and Gary Sinisé thank the Tennessee National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans and Tennessee National Guardsmen join together for a Thanksgiving lunch at Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 25, 2024. Tennessee Serves, First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, invites Tennesseans each month to join in a different service challenge focusing on a specific population of people. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)