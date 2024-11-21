Barracks for Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Project Manager and 2025 LDP class member Kody Kemerling (rear) pays close attention to U.S. Army Drill Sergeants Ceesay (left) and Grant (right) who are demonstrating how to make your bed per regulations inside the 35th Combat Engineering Battalion barracks on Oct. 7 at Fort Leonard Wood.