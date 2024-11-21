Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Project Manager and 2025 LDP class member Kody Kemerling (rear) pays close attention to U.S. Army Drill Sergeants Ceesay (left) and Grant (right) who are demonstrating how to make your bed per regulations inside the 35th Combat Engineering Battalion barracks on Oct. 7 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    This work, Barracks for Civilians [Image 9 of 9], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

