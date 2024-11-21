Project Manager and 2025 LDP class member Kody Kemerling (rear) pays close attention to U.S. Army Drill Sergeants Ceesay (left) and Grant (right) who are demonstrating how to make your bed per regulations inside the 35th Combat Engineering Battalion barracks on Oct. 7 at Fort Leonard Wood.
This work, Barracks for Civilians [Image 9 of 9], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LDP Kickoff 2025: A civilian lesson on leadership and Army combat engineers’ capabilities
