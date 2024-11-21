A group photo of Kansas City Districts 2025 LDP class as they prepare to witness live demolition exercises on the range at Fort Leonard Wood on Oct. 10.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8770746
|VIRIN:
|241010-O-XH798-8044
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demolition Range [Image 9 of 9], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LDP Kickoff 2025: A civilian lesson on leadership and Army combat engineers’ capabilities
No keywords found.