Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firing Range [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Firing Range

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Michelle Ford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Realty Specialist and 2025 LDP class member Sandy Cox and 2025 LDP class coordinator Clint Mason aiming down the sights at virtual targets using the M-4 rifle as part of the classes EST range training on Oct. 10 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8770751
    VIRIN: 241010-A-ND082-1315
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.02 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firing Range [Image 9 of 9], by Michelle Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    District Commander Addresses 2025 LDP Class
    Demolition Range
    Barracks for Civilians
    Firing Range
    Combat Fitness Test
    Virtual Equipment Training
    Bridge Training
    Slide for Life Obstacle
    Beach Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LDP Kickoff 2025: A civilian lesson on leadership and Army combat engineers&rsquo; capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download