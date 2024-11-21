Supervisory Electrical Engineer and LDP 2025 class member Dozzle Randazzo training on the excavation simulator that U.S. Army Combat Engineers and U.S. Navy SeaBees stationed at Fort Leonard Wood use to learn how to operate heavy construction equipment before going out in theater to do their jobs.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8770756
|VIRIN:
|241008-O-XH798-7423
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Equipment Training [Image 9 of 9], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LDP Kickoff 2025: A civilian lesson on leadership and Army combat engineers’ capabilities
No keywords found.