Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241124-N-CO542-1232







Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shilo Lao, from Clovis, California, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Lawrence Domingo, from Las Vegas, run the 5k Turkey Trot on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)