241123-N-CO542-2042
Sailors observe a replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 23, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8770057
|VIRIN:
|241123-N-CO542-1042
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Perform A Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 21 of 21], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.