Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Participates in 5k "Turkey Trot" Marathon [Image 17 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241124-N-CO542-1294



    Yeoman 2nd Class Makayla Wychunas, from Las Vegas, poses for a photo after winning third place in her category in the 5k Turkey Trot on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 07:36
    Photo ID: 8770067
    VIRIN: 241124-N-CO542-1294
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Participates in 5k "Turkey Trot" Marathon [Image 21 of 21], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Sailors Receive Shots
    Tripoli Sailors Receive Shots
    Tripoli Sailors Perform A Replenishment-At-Sea
    Tripoli Sailors Perform A Replenishment-At-Sea
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Sailors Perform A Replenishment-At-Sea
    Tripoli Sailors Perform A Replenishment-At-Sea
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon
    Tripoli Participates in 5k &quot;Turkey Trot&quot; Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download