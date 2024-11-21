Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Unique Howard, from South Bend, Indiana, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Michael Maldonado, from Las Vegas, run the 5k Turkey Trot on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)