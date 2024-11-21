39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar Caudillo, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, examines fuel prior to testing during an immersion with the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)