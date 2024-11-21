U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar Caudillo, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, examines fuel prior to testing during an immersion with the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8769935
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-TO545-1099
|Resolution:
|6450x4300
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.