    39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 3 of 7]

    39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airman First Class Samuel Bauer, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, opens a valve at a pump house during an immersion with the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Turkey
    POL
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    immersion

