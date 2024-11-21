39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anothony Kasch, 728th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant, asks a question during an immersion with the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)