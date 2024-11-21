Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 7 of 7]

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anothony Kasch, 728th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant, asks a question during an immersion with the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 02:27
    Photo ID: 8769936
    VIRIN: 241114-F-TO545-1106
    Location: INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
