U.S. Airman First Class Samuel Bauer, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, prepares to flush a line during an immersion with the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8769933
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-TO545-1079
|Resolution:
|5481x3654
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.