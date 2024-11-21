39 LRS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman First Class Samuel Bauer, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities technician, prepares to flush a line during an immersion with the petroleum, oils and lubricants flight at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2024. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)