VMFA-225 Homecoming

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), return home from a deployment at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2024. The Marines of VMFA-225 just finished a 7-month deployment aboard the USS Boxer (LHD 4) while working with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)