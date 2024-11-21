VMFA-225 Homecoming

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), gives a warm welcome home to a Marine with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, MAG-13, 3rd MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2024. The Marines of VMFA-225 just finished a 7-month deployment aboard the USS Boxer (LHD 4) while working with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|11.24.2024
|11.24.2024 23:45
|8769841
|241124-M-EN170-1059
|5918x3947
|2.42 MB
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
