    VMFA-225 Homecoming [Image 13 of 13]

    VMFA-225 Homecoming

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), receive all their gear after returning from a deployment at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Nov. 24, 2024. The Marines of VMFA-225 just finished a 7-month deployment aboard the USS Boxer (LHD 4) while working with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 23:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Homecoming [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Homecoming
    Return
    15th MEU
    Deployment
    Mag-13

