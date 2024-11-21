Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer [Image 19 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, departs the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 13:10
    Photo ID: 8769110
    VIRIN: 241122-M-YF186-1088
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer
    VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    UH-1Y Venom
    Aviation Combat Element
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download