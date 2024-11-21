A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs the squadron’s “Gunfighter Salute” in a UH-1Y Venom after taking off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 13:10
|Photo ID:
|8769109
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-YF186-1073
|Resolution:
|3273x4364
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.