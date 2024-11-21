VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and an AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, refuel before conducting an aircraft fly-off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)