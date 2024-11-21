VMM-165 (Rein.) Offloads Marines, Aircraft From USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, watches a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) 15th MEU, take off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 22, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)