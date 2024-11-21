Section Spotlight: G2 ACE TF Spartan OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the military intelligence section, 34th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, pose for a photo as a “thank you” to the organizations who have sent care packages throughout the deployment in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Apr. 28, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Isabel Wagner)