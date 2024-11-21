Section Spotlight: G2 ACE TF Spartan OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers, assigned to the military intelligence section, 34th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, stand for photo with their section’s personally designed clothing to enhance section morale and esprit de corps in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Isabel Wagner)