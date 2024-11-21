Section Spotlight: G2 ACE TF Spartan OSS

In every military unit, various sections tackle specific jobs and mission sets. The military intelligence section, commonly known as “intel,” plays a crucial role in maintaining vigilance and threat awareness. Comprised of multiple specialties, the section works together to create and disseminate military intelligence products.



"There are so many things you can learn," said Spc. Liberty Grant, a geospatial engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division.

"You're really only limited by how much you want to learn and your own imagination.”



A typical day in the “intel” section is driven by production timelines and scheduled briefings. Soldiers collaborate to produce a daily military intelligence update that provides a shared understanding of the current situation within the unit’s area of operations.



“I also don't mind the tedious aspects of map-making and get a lot of satisfaction from finished products,” added Grant.



Recognizing the high-pressure environment, leadership has implemented creative and social outlets to boost morale amongst Soldiers. Soldiers have had opportunities to participate in group activities such as craft projects, group sports, and other physically challenging activities.



Recently the section came together to paint rocks, creating fun and uplifting decorations for their office.

