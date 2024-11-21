Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Section Spotlight: G2 ACE TF Spartan OSS [Image 1 of 3]

    Section Spotlight: G2 ACE TF Spartan OSS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Isabel Wagner 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S Army Soldiers, assigned to the military intelligence section, 34th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, conduct a “Capture the Flag” workout together in honor of Independence Day in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility, July 3, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Isabel Wagner)

