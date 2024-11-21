USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in CPR training and certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician Seaman Daniela Chang, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, simulates listening for breathing during a CPR training and certification class in the intensive care unit onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)