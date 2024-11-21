USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in CPR training and certification

Lt. Elizabeth Casey, from Anniston, Alabama, demonstrates proper CPR breathing techniques while teaching a CPR training and certification class to Sailors in the intensive care unit onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
