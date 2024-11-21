Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in CPR training and certification [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in CPR training and certification

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Simons 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, from Velpen, Indiana, practices chest compressions during a CPR training and certification class in the intensive care unit onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8768916
    VIRIN: 241122-N-LP924-1067
    Resolution: 3222x2148
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    CVN 76
    CPR
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training

