    Provisions onload aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 4 of 4]

    Provisions onload aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    VersAbility President and CEO, Kasia Grzelkowski, joins her team for a provisions onload aboard USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108). VersAbility is a DoD AbilityOne mission partner and part of the federal AbilityOne® Program, which employs nearly 37,000 people who are blind or have significant disabilities, including 2,500 veterans.

    This work, Provisions onload aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 4 of 4], by Jessica McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

