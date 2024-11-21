Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Jessica McClanahan 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Logistics Operations leaders welcome Kasia Grzelkowski, President and CEO of VersAbility Resources, as she visited members of her provisions loading team on Oahu. VersAbility Resources is a DoD mission partner and part of the federal AbilityOne® Program, which employs nearly 37,000 people who are blind or have significant disabilities, including 2,500 veterans.

    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
