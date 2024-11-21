Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Logistics Operations leaders welcome Kasia Grzelkowski, President and CEO of VersAbility Resources, as she visited members of her provisions loading team on Oahu. VersAbility Resources is a DoD mission partner and part of the federal AbilityOne® Program, which employs nearly 37,000 people who are blind or have significant disabilities, including 2,500 veterans.