Cori Farrar, South Coast Branch chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Regulatory Division, discusses Section 404 permitting updates, recent changes to the Waters of the U.S. (under the Clean Water Act) and infrastructure permitting Nov. 7 during the 2024 Seven Counties Flood-Control Directors Meeting at the LA District Baseyard in South El Monte, California.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8768662
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-UT290-1007
|Resolution:
|2856x3592
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting
No keywords found.