LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting

Cori Farrar, South Coast Branch chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Regulatory Division, discusses Section 404 permitting updates, recent changes to the Waters of the U.S. (under the Clean Water Act) and infrastructure permitting Nov. 7 during the 2024 Seven Counties Flood-Control Directors Meeting at the LA District Baseyard in South El Monte, California.