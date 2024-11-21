Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting [Image 8 of 10]

    LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting

    SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander, provides his portion of opening remarks Nov. 7 during the 2024 Seven Counties Flood-Control Directors Meeting at the LA District Baseyard in South El Monte, California.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8768663
    VIRIN: 241107-A-UT290-1001
    Resolution: 5592x3916
    Size: 12.33 MB
    Location: SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Southern California
    partnership
    levees
    permitting
    regulatory
    Seven Counties Flood Directors Meeting

