Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8768653 VIRIN: 241107-A-UT290-1003 Resolution: 1752x2181 Size: 1.91 MB Location: SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, LA District, county partners share updates, best practices at annual meeting [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.