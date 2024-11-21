The Crucible: VSFB’s Newest Innovation Hub

Base members explore The Crucible Innovation Lab at its opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. This new makerspace is designed to be a collaborative environment where Vandenberg members can come together to brainstorm, innovate, and bring ideas to life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
