The Crucible: VSFB’s Newest Innovation Hub

Base members explore The Crucible Innovation Lab at its opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. This new makerspace is designed to be a collaborative environment where Vandenberg members can come together to brainstorm, innovate, and bring ideas to life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)