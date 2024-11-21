Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crucible: VSFB’s Newest Innovation Hub

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Maj. Bryan L. Davis, SLD 30 spaceport innovation chief, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of The Crucible Innovation Lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. The Crucible is a new innovation center that offers people the tools, resources, and space needed to turn their concepts into a reality. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

