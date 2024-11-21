The Crucible: VSFB’s Newest Innovation Hub

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Maj. Bryan L. Davis, SLD 30 spaceport innovation chief, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of The Crucible Innovation Lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. The Crucible is a new innovation center that offers people the tools, resources, and space needed to turn their concepts into a reality. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)