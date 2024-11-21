The Crucible: VSFB’s Newest Innovation Hub

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Maj. Bryan L. Davis, Space Launch Delta 30 spaceport innovation chief, speaks about The Crucible Innovation Lab at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024. This new makerspace is designed to be a collaborative environment where Vandenberg members can come together to brainstorm, innovate, and bring ideas to life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)